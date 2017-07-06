Everton loanee reveals why he joined Sunderland and his ambitions for this season

Brendan Galloway has revealed it didn’t take much for Simon Grayson to persuade the defender to become his first summer signing.

“Just knowing that Sunderland is a massive club was a real attraction to me,” said the 21-year-old, who joins on a season-long loan deal.

The confident Everton defender arrives on Wearside with the sole ambition of helping the Black Cats gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Sunderland’s 10-year stint in the top flight came to an end in dismal fashion last season but new signing Galloway is determined to see the club rise again.

“It didn’t take much to persuade me because the club speaks for itself,” revealed Galloway.

“It is a massive club, everyone is aware of that, and the ambition of the manager as well – he is a great manager and he just wants to get them back to where they belong.

“It is really exciting and I am looking forward to working with the new manager and the players to hopefully work hard and get promoted this season.

“Everyone I have spoken to have told me that it is a huge club and the ambition of the club and the manager is to get the club back to where they belong.”

Pacy Galloway, who has made 20 Premier League appearances for Everton, is set to be joined on Wearside by Toffees team-mates Tyias Browning and Aiden McGeady as Sunderland step up their transfer business.

There will be other familiar faces in the Academy of Light dressing room too with former Everton players Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo also on the books.

The former MK Dons trainee, who moved to Everton three years ago, is keen to make an instant impression at the Stadium of Light.

So what can Sunderland fans expect from their new recruit?

“I’m a hard-working player, I am a player who likes to win, to tackle and I like to get up and down,” added the England Under-21 international, who is good pals with Duncan Watmore.

“Winning is the main thing!”

Grayson moved quickly to secure his signature when he was appointed manager and the versatile defender, capable of playing left-back and centre-back, is in line to make his debut against Bury tonight.

Sunderland travel to Gigg Lane for their first game of pre-season (KO 7.30pm) and Galloway will be keen to make a good first impression if he is given the nod.

“I’m looking forward to linking up with my team-mates after their trip to Austria,” added Galloway.

The fixtures will come thick and fast and before you know it, the season will start.

“Pre-season is really important to get back fit, gel as a team and work on how the new manager wants us to play and by the first game of the season we will be ready.”

He almost joined Newcastle United on loan at the start of last season but instead opted for West Bromwich Albion.

Galloway only made five appearances during an unsuccessful spell at the Hawthorns.

But he believes it was still a worthwhile experience and one he is looking to build on at the Stadium of Light this season.

“Any loan is vital experience, moving away from your normal environment,” added Galloway, who has also represented England at U17, U18 and U19 level. I learned a lot and hopefully I can get my head down here and help the team get promoted.”