Everton FC to stage charity football match in honour of Bradley Lowery

Everton FC is set to host a charity football match to celebrate the life of inspirational youngster Bradley Lowery.

The match, at Goodison Park on Sunday, September 3, will see celebrities take to the pitch in an event which will raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Everton in the Community.

Bradley, who died earlier this month at the age of just six after a long battle with neuroblastoma, adopted Everton as his second team after leading out his beloved Sunderland AFC against the Toffees last September.

After the game, Everton donated £200,000 to the mascot's fundraising drive, and he later went on to be their mascot for their fixture against Manchester City in January.

He returned to Goodison Park the following month as Sunderland's mascot in the reverse fixture between the teams.

September's charity match has been arranged between Everton and Sellebrity Soccer, who regularly stage football matches in the name of charity.

Bradley's mum Gemma said: "I appreciate Sellebrity Soccer putting in the hard work to get the football match arranged to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

"As always, Everton have been amazing in letting it happen at Goodison Park. The support is fantastic."

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said: “There’s little that I could ever add to the tributes to Bradley, that have already been fulsome throughout the world of football – and onwards.

"I didn’t know him for long. But from the second he walked out onto the pitch with his beloved Sunderland Football Club against us, I felt an overwhelming 'Blue' need to support him.

"Farhad (Moshiri, Everton's owner) and my Everton colleagues immediately supported that need.

“How can you ever tell how much a six year old appreciates, even loves, your support?

"You can’t really – but he was the loveliest lad. Still an imp – but with the biggest heart!!

"He told me pretty shortly after he sat in my seat at Goodison, that he would rather be with his Sunderland friends, so hastily left the directors' box!

"Only to give me a hug at the end of the game, and say that Everton was his second team, and that made the pain of losing to us a little bit easier!"

Mr Kenwright added: "We kept in touch with his magnificent family throughout the weeks and months that he battled like few six-year-olds, and I will treasure forever the little good night videos he sent to me.

"I was so privileged to know him – and his family – for the brief time I did, and I know Evertonians like me, all felt privileged that little battling Bradley Lowery, adopted us as his second club.

“Everyone at Everton feels honoured to support this match to celebrate the short life of one of football’s all-time greats - There’s Only One Bradley Lowery.

“But you know there might not be.

"And if there’s any other young kids out there, whose families are facing the problems that Bradley’s faced, and they too could find some solace in the welcoming arms of their football club, it is football’s privilege to welcome them without hesitation.

"To follow Bradley’s lead! We should – and I know we will. It’s still, and always should be, the beautiful game.”

The match will kick off at 3pm, with tickets costing £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s.

Tickets will be available from evertonfc.com/tickets from the week commencing Monday, July 31.

Further details on availability and how to buy tickets will be released by the club in the coming days.