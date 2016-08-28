'England call-up would be a dream', reveals Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe admits it would be a "dream" to be called up to Sam Allardyce's first England squad.

The 33-year-old scored from the penalty spot in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Southampton, his second goal in three Premier League starts this season.

Defoe, capped 55 times by England, missed out on a recall to the squad for Euro 2016 but his chances have been enhanced now that former Sunderland boss Allardyce is in charge of the national side.

Defoe scored 18 goals last season under Allardyce and he has carried that form into this season, leading to calls for his first international action since 2013.

The squad is due to be announced later today.

Defoe told the Echo: "It is nice to score and it is always at the back of your mind when you score goals, that is what you get judged on.

"We will see what happens, I just want to keep working hard, keep scoring my goals."

When asked is he had spoken with Allardyce, Defoe added: "No. You have to do it right, he can't treat me any different just because he was my manager last season!

"The squad gets announced today, if I am in it will be a dream, if not, I will just continue to play well and try and get my goals.

"It is a long season, we have only had three games, there are a lot of points to play for.

"I've always said, first and foremost concentrate on my club football and then see what happens after that."

And despite his advancing years, Defoe says there is no reason why he can't be an England player again as long as he keeps scoring in the Premier League.

Defoe added: "Lets be realistic, if I am scoring goals in the Premier League then why not?

"There is no difference between Premier League and international football. If you get a chance in a game, you have to score."