End of the world for Sunderland pair as dazzling Danes send Ireland crashing out of World Cup

Sunderland’s Aiden McGeady and John O’Shea suffered heartbreak tonight as their Woirld Cup dreams were dashed.

McGeady got off the bench for the second half, but could not help the Republic of Ireland as they crashed to a sensational 5-1 defeat at home to Denmark in the second leg of their World Cup play-off battle at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland led with an early Shane Duffy strike, going 1-0 up on aggregate following the 0-0 weekend draw in Copenhagen, but the dazzling Danes ran riot as Spurs’ Christian Eriksen fired a hat-trick, sandwiched by efforts from Andreas Christensen and ex-Sunderland loanee Nicklas Bendtner.

Denmark complete the European contingent heading to next summer’s finals in Russia, with Ireland’s defeat perhaps spelling the end of Republic stalwart O’Shea’s international career.