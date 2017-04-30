Eddie Howe says David Moyes is an ‘outstanding’ manager, backs Sunderland to come back and praises fans

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has expressed sympathy for Sunderland’s plight but has backed them to bounce back.

Joshua King’s 88th minute winner for Bournemouth ended Sunderland’s 10-year stint in the Premier League.

Howe’s opposite number David Moyes has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks from fed-up Sunderland fans but Howe said the Scot was an “outstanding manager”.

“I have sympathy for the football club and the position they are in,” said Howe, who also had words of praise for the Sunderland fanbase.

“I thought actually the supporters were really good for them and I thought their team gave everything.

“They only lost the game through the sheer will to try and win and we were able to catch them on the break. Full credit to them for how they battled.

“David is an outstanding manager, they’ll come back from this.”

Howe was a happy man after seeing his team burst through the 40-point barrier with three games still to play, the Cherries 10th on 41 points after their win on Wearside.

He said: “We are delighted with the result, which is all-important at this stage of the season.

“Not so pleased with the performance but to get over the 40-point mark is massive for the football club. Look at the size of the clubs we are competing against week in, week out.

“The Premier League is unforgiving, it’s such a good standard this year. With the money spent, the managers coming into the league, it’s such a competitive league as you saw on the pitch.

“There was very little between the teams but we managed to nick a big win for us.

“We have done it our way, every club is different and run differently and has a different model. Ours has been quite unique. We are in a really good position.”