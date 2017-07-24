Eddie Howe confirms Sunderland targets set to leave Bournemouth this summer

Eddie Howe has said that he expects Marc Wilson and Lewis Grabban, who are being considered by Sunderland, to leave Bournemouth this summer.

The Cherries have spent heavily this summer with Jermain Defoe, Nathan Ake and Asmir Begovic all arriving.

That trio have left Howe with a bloated squad; Wilson and Grabban likely to be two of those moved on to balance the books.

Howe told the Daily Echo: "I think there is a good chance both players may look to leave the football club in this window.

“Obviously, I have to make some difficult choices and work with the players I feel are going to participate during our season. Unfortunately, I’m going to have to make some tough calls."

Grabban spent time on loan at Reading last year, with Wilson, who can play in defence and midfield, making four league appearances during a short spell with Tony Pulis at West Brom.

Pulis suggested he would be interested in making that permanent, but has made no move so far this summer.

Hull City have also been credited with an interest in striker Grabban.

Both players have not been given a squad number ahead of the new season.