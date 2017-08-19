'Easily beaten by cheating Leeds team who won't do anything' - Sunderland fans react on Twitter to defeat

Sunderland lost their unbeaten record this season as they came back down to earth with a thud against Leeds United.

The visitors came away from the Stadium of Light with a 2-0 victory as Sunderland's woeful home record continued.

Black Cats fans were split between criticising their team, the opponents, and calling on the club to strengthen the squad. Here's ome of their comments on Twitter after the game:

@rstainbank: Comfortably beaten by a Leeds team who won't do anything this season. It's a long way back to the top #safc

@helensilverstar: Congratulations Leeds United! You're the early favourites to win this season's cheating, diving and time wasting awards! #SAFC

@mikegrady87: Leeds have defended so well today. Would love to say that #SAFC deserved to win this, hopefully this acts as a reality check to the Champ.

@Hendo1980: Grayson needs to use the full squad at his disposal, not just play his favourite 11, too much football played in this league. #safc

@waynegillissftm: Final ball was lacking today,few players never turned up and with a team like ours we can't carry 1 man never mind 3 or 4 #safc

@kristianwall92: Step backwards today for #safc but Leeds are probably one of the better away teams in the division #lufc - need to win next home game!

@AntonyTantCarr: Back to earth with a thud, Leeds head and shoulders above us in every department. #safc #lufc #taughtalesson

@Evs_Dubai: A short, sharp, slap in the face to remind Ellis Short: we still need to buy some players. #SAFC

@chriscam33: I don't think we were that bad there, had some good chances, Galloway is poor though, and the amount of games has caught up to them. #SAFC