Duo leave Sunderland by mutual consent

Young Sunderland duo Jordan Blinco and Dan Pybus have left the club by mutual consent.

Midfielder Blinco, 20, joined the club from Darlington in 2012 and he made an instant impact with the club’s Under-18 side, playing a key role as Elliott Dickman’s side reached the U18 Premier League semi-finals.

After cementing his spot during the following season, the Durham-born youngster made a number of cameos for the Under-23s before joining Norwegian side Bergsoy on loan in March 2016.

He also had a loan spell at Conference North side Boston United.

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Pybus, 19, made the step up to Under-23 level at the start of the campaign after scoring 15 goals in 23 games for the under-18s last season.

A Sunderland statement read: "The club would like to wish the duo well in their future careers."

On deadline day, Sunderland allowed three youngsters to leave the club on loan.

Andrew Nelson, Tom Beadling and Oliver Pain have all swapped the Stadium of Light for first-team action elsewhere.

Striker Nelson joined neighbours Hartlepool United, while goalkeeper Pain has signed for SPL side Motherwell until the end of the season.

And centre-half Beadling has been snapped up by League One outfit Bury.