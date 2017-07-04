Duncan Watmore discusses his comeback from injury and new Sunderland boss Simon Grayson

Duncan Watmore is closing in on a return from a serious knee injury - but he won't be fit for the Championship opener against Derby County.

The 23-year-old forward has missed the last six months after suffering a cruciate injury in December.

But having returned to pre-season work early Watmore is closing in on a return but he has confirmed the opening game against the Rams on Friday, August 4 at the Stadium of Light will come too soon.

The forward is currently with the rest of the first team and Under-23 squad in Austria building up his fitness and he is enjoying life under new manager Simon Grayson and his backroom team.

Watmore said: "Unfortunately [the Derby game] will come too soon for me but the lads are fully focused on making sure the season ahead is a positive one.

"There’s a real buzz around the place at the moment and hopefully we can take that into the campaign.

"The [new manager and backroom team] deserve a lot of credit because they’ve been great.

"Like I said the lads have been really impressed by them - as have I - and I think there’s a really good feeling around the place right now.

"Pre-season is hard but everyone is really looking forward to playing some games."

Watmore has been doing light ball work but is yet to join in full training as he slowly works his way back.

He added: "It’s really nice to be kicking a ball again and it does feel like a real progression - hopefully my touch hasn’t got any worse!

"Being back on the ball is a real reward after working hard in the gym in the last few months."

Ahead of pre-season officially resuming, Watmore spent time in Portugal working on his fitness alongside Paddy McNair, who has suffered an injury set-back and will miss the start of the campaign.

Despite McNair's latest set-back, Watmore says it helped to have someone to bounce off during the long rehabilitation process.

Watmore told the club website: “It helped a lot.

"You never wish injury on anyone but we’ve both said that having each other throughout our recovery has really helped kick us on and motivate us.

"Binners – our head physio – has been brilliant and he’s been with us every step of the way, and now I’m with Scotty running so I’m very lucky to have had great people helping me.

"It’s nice to be with the lads again because you spend a lot of time in the gym and with the physios, so It’s really nice to be back in and amongst it and I’m really enjoying it.

"You want to be with the lads as much as possible because when you are you feel much more included. It’s been a long time which is frustrating but I’m back now and looking forward to getting back playing."