Done Deal: Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri completes loan move to Rennes

Wahbi Khazri has completed his season-long loan move to French side Rennes.

The 26-year-old winger had made it clear he wanted to leave Sunderland following relegation from the Premier League and his wish has been granted on deadline day.

There is no option to make the deal permanent next summer.

A Rennes statement said: "Stade Rennais F.C. is pleased to provide the services of a confirmed and experienced player.

"Tunisian international Sunderland Wahbi Khazri is loaned for a season without a call option."

Khazri's departure will free up wages from the Sunderland wage bill as boss Simon Grayson looks to bolster his squad ahead of the 11pm Thursday deadline with Callum McManaman, Marc Wilson and Jonny Williams set to arrive.

Earlier in the week Khazri has taken to social media to declare he is "proud" to play for Sunderland – just days after declaring he wanted to leave.

The winger last week spoke to SFR Sport in France to reiterate his desire for a move ahead of deadline day.

As a result of his interview, Khazri was booed onto the field at Barnsley by unhappy supporters and he has since taken to social media to explain his current situation.

After an excellent start to pre-season Khazri has struggled to force his way into Simon Grayson’s first team plans, he was poor against Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup win and failed to convince in the Championship defeat to Barnsley.

Jeremain Lens and Fabio Borini have also both left the club on short-term deals this summer, though they will both become permanent next summer.