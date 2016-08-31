DONE DEAL: Sunderland sign Jason Denayer from Manchester City on season-long loan

Belgium international defender Jason Denayer has joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old becomes Sunderland's eighth signing of the summer but the club is still short of a goalkeeper and striker, with David Moyes also wanting another midfielder in.

Denayer, who had his medical at the Academy of Light this evening, has spent the past two seasons out on loan at Celtic and Turkish side Galatasaray.

He will now compete with Lamine Kone, Papy Djilobodji and John O'shea for a starting place at Sunderland.

Denayer joins the Black Cats with UEFA Champions League experience gained over the last two seasons, firstly with Celtic FC in the 2014-15 season, and during last year’s campaign with Galatasaray, where he won the Turkish Cup.

While playing for Celtic in the SPL he was crowned the PFA Young Player of the Year, after helping the Scottish giants to a league and cup double.

Denayer has also won eight caps for the Belgium national team having previously featured for the country’s U19 and U21 youth sides.