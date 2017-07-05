DONE DEAL: Sunderland sign Brendan Galloway on season-long loan from Everton

Sunderland have completed the signing of defender Brendan Galloway on a season-long loan deal from Everton.

Galloway is manager Simon Grayson's first summer signing and Sunderland beat off competition from other clubs to land his signature.

The versatile defender can play centre-half and left-back.

Galloway, who has made 20 Premier League appearances for Everton, has represented England at under-17s, under-18s under-19s and under-21s level, the 21-year-old furthered his development last term when he joined up with West Bromwich Albion.

He only made five appearances during an unsuccessful spell but will hope to make a much bigger impact at the Stadium of Light this season.

The pacy 21-year-old left back, who can also play in central defence, started his career as a trainee at MK Dons before joining Everton.

Formerly at MK Dons, Galloway made a name for himself aged just 15, when he became League One’s youngster first-team player ever in November 2011, making his debut against Nantwich Town.

Galloway will be joined at Sunderland by Everton teammate Tyias Browning, with the announcement expected imminently while the club is very close to agreeing a deal for Everton winger Aiden McGeady.

The Echo understands Sunderland have agreed a fee with Everton and personal terms with McGeady but the deal is not yet finalised.