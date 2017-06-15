Done deal: Sunderland's Jordan Pickford signs for Everton in record £30m deal

Jordan Pickford has completed his £30million move to Everton.

The Sunderland goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Toffees in a deal which makes him Britain's most expensive goalkeeper.

The fee is believed to be worth up to £30m with add-ons.

The 23-year-old underwent a medical in Poland last night, where he is preparing for England Under-21s for their tilt at the European Championships.

Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain said: “Our aim is to produce more players of the calibre of Jordan in the future.

"His development is testament to our Academy set up and its hard-working staff, past and present, who identified and nurtured his exceptional talent.

“Everyone at Sunderland wishes Jordan every success in the next stage of his career, which we will follow keenly.”