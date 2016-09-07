DONE DEAL: Sunderland confirm signing of Boavista keeper Mika on two-year deal

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Portuguese keeper Mika on a two-year deal.

The Black Cats tried to land the Boavista goalkeeper on transfer deadline day last Wednesday, but the deal was not done in time.

But now FIFA have allowed the move beyond the deadline for Mika, full name Michael Simões Domingues.

The 25-year-old joins the Black Cats on a permanent deal, having signed a two-year contract at the Stadium of Light and he becomes the tenth new arrival under manager David Moyes.

A club statement said: “The deal has been ratified by FIFA, after Sunderland completed all of the necessary protocols in advance of the transfer window closing.

“A technical issue meant that Boavista were unable to complete their requirements by the 11pm deadline on August 31, however FIFA are satisfied that both teams fulfilled their commitments and the transfer has now been approved.”

Domingues arrives on Wearside after spending the last two seasons with the Primeira Liga side, having previously played for Benfica and Atletico CP.

Mika, a Portugal Under-21 international, has been Boavista’s first-choice goalkeeper for two seasons.

Sunderland boss David Moyes has been seeking a keeper to compete with Jordan Pickford following the elbow injury which has ruled Vito Mannone out for three months.