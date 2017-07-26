DONE DEAL: Lewis Grabban reveals why he joined Sunderland on loan from Bournemouth

Sunderland have completed the season-long loan signing of Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban - and the striker is looking to achieve something "special" on Wearside.

Grabban, who scored 36 goals during two spells at the Vitality Stadium, had his medical at the Academy of Light on Wednesday with his signing confirmed ahead of tonight's game at Scunthorpe United.

The 29-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Reading, is Simon Grayson's fifth summer signing with Blackburn Rovers keeper Jason Steele set to follow him to the Stadium of Light.

Steele was due to have his medical this afternoon ahead of a permanent move.

Speaking about his move, Grabban said: "The size of the club and its history attracted me, as well the manager.

"He told me what he wanted and what his ambitions were, and that's why I'm here.

"It's a great opportunity for me and hopefully I can do something special."

Grabban began his career with his local side Crystal Palace, during which time he enjoyed time on loan with Oldham Athletic and Motherwell as part of his development.

Spells with Millwall, Brentford and Rotherham United followed before the striker moved to the Vitality Stadium.

