DONE DEAL: Crystal Palace complete £14million signing of Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Patrick van Aanholt from Sunderland in a deal that could be worth up to £14million.

The left-back was given permission to travel to London for his medical on Friday after slapping in a transfer request and the deal has now been confirmed.

The fee is undisclosed but the Echo understands it is worth up to £14million, with various add-ons. Crucially, it frees up wages at Sunderland to allow David Moyes to bring in new signings.

A Sunderland club statement read: "Sunderland AFC defender Patrick van Aanholt has completed a permanent transfer to Premier League side Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee.

"The 26-year-old joined Sunderland from Chelsea in the summer of 2014."

Van Aanholt joined Sunderland permanently in July 2013 and the Dutchman quickly became a regular playing 88 times on Wearside, scoring seven times including four last term as he helped Sunderland side beat the drop last season.

Question marks over his defending remained this season, although he continued to be a goal threat and leaves as the joint second-top scorer for Sunderland.

The move sees the Dutch left-back team up again with former Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce said: "I am delighted that Patrick has joined us.

"We had great success together at Sunderland where he was instrumental in keeping them in the Premier League last season.

"He will add pace and energy to our team, has strong defensive qualities and has the added ability to score and create goals."

The van Aanholt deal represents a sizeable profit for Sunderland, who rejected a £7million offer from the Eagles earlier this week.

Sunderland held out for their valuation for a man who joined them from Chelsea for just £1.5million in July 2014.

David Moyes was willing to let van Aanholt leave in order to help fund new signings - with a left-back, central midfielder and striker on the wishlist before Tuesday's 11pm deadline.