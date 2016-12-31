Disgraceful....going down...Short has lot to answer for. Sunderland fans react on Twitter to Burnley hammering

Angry Sunderland fans slammed the club, manager and owner after their mauling at the hands of Burnley today.

The Black Cats slumped to a 4-1 defeat to ensure they end 2016 in the Premier League's relegation zone.

Jermain Defoe's goal was of little consolation to the travelling Sunderland supporters as Andre Gray's quickfire hat-trick and an Ashley Barnes penalty condemned them to defeat.

And many fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure at the result and performance. Here's a selection of their comments:

@the_rope_again: #SAFC should dismiss #Moyes without delay. And appoint ANYONE who's done his badges, including Billy doon the lonnen.

@Jaf_Safc: Years of mismanagement coming to the fore. Mr. Short has a lot to answer for #SAFC

@NeilWakelam: This disgraceful. You've got to be going to Burnley & at least fight to try & get a point. We may aswell have just given them the win #safc

@Craigb2312: Haven't seen a poorer performance than this in recent years like. Got relegation written all owa #SAFC

‏@MFos2: To be getting beat off Swansea 3-0, and Burnley by however many we lose by, is absolutely disgraceful. Deserve to go down. #SAFC

@WilliamsonsDC: Well, that's it.. No way we will stay up this season.. Coming to terms with it now. Will make it easier when it happens. #safc

@Parkersafc: If I was Moyes I'd resign. He can blame it on Short and lack of investment and his reputation doesn't suffer more damage #safc

@NDJ0602: Januzaj one of our only bright sparks today.

@MickyJSafc: sick of relying on other teams for us to have a fighting chance, 10 seasons in the league and nothing has ever changed. Why do we bother?