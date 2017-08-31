Didier Ndong set to stay at Sunderland as duo seal loan exits

Sunderland are eager to keep hold of Didier Ndong and will not entertain any deadline day offers for the midfielder, the Echo understands.

Simon Grayson has been open to moving on some of his higher earners to raise funds for new acquisitions but Ndong is a player the club are keen to keep at this stage.

West Ham and Lyon have been linked with the 23-year-old in the past week, but there have been no bids as of yet.

Lamine Kone has also been tracked by a number of Premier League sides but Grayson said last week the club would not have to sell players if they did not have time to secure a replacement.

Should the pair stay it would be a major boost to the quality of the squad for the rest of the season, though new additions are badly needed.

Sunderland are likely to pursue loan deals, though the departures of Wahbi Khazri and Papy Djilobodji could free up funds for a permanent acquisition. Sky Sports News have reported that the Black Cats have seen a £1 million bid for Tommy Elphick rejected.

Djilobodji's move to Dijon has been confirmed by the club's President on twitter, with confirmation of Khazri's move to Rennes expected imminently.