Didier N'Dong: Everything you need to know about the Sunderland target

Sunderland have been heavily linked with a deadline day move for Lorient midfielder Didier N'Dong in what would be a club record deal.

But just who is N'Dong?

Here are seven things you need to know about Sunderland's potential new addition:

He's Been Linked Before

Sunderland's interest in N'Dong hasn't come about overnight. Reports in L'Equipe back in June suggested the Black Cats were interested in the midfielder's services, before the rumours cooled off.

Ever-Present in 2015/16

The Gabonese international didn't miss a game for Lorient in Ligue 1 last season.

Despite only finding the net once, N'Dong was highly-praised for his role in the centre of the park as Lorient finished 15th in France's top flight.

Age Is On His Side

At 22, N'Dong certainly has the best years of his career ahead of him. But with almost 50 Ligue 1 appearances under his belt, he is far from inexperienced.

Sunderland may be looking to the future with this purchase, with the midfielder certainly having the potential to improve further.

Reliability

N'Dong has never missed an extended period through injury – something that can't be said of the likes of Jan Kirchoff and Lee Cattermole.

This could well be an attractive trait to David Moyes who will be looking for some continuity in the centre of the park.

Style of Play

He'll certainly cover plenty of ground. A quick and energetic player, N'Dong's work rate certainly endeared him to the Lorient faithful.

He's not a prolific goalscorer, but will help to break up play and drive his team forward.

Discipline

He likes a yellow card. In fact, N'Dong is currently suspended having seen red in Lorient's recent defeat to Bastia.

He may need to hold back a little bit in the Premier League, or Moyes could find him a regular absentee.

International

An established Gabon international with 18 caps to his name, he will likely miss part of the Premier League season due to the African Cup of Nations which is taking place in his homeland.

This is something Moyes will have to address.