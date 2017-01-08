Details of Sunderland star Wahbi Khazri's injury released

Fears that Wahbi Khazri has suffered a serious injury on international duty have been allayed.

Khazri was taking part in a African Cup of Nations warm-up game against Egypt but was involved in a collision in the opening ten minutes.

There were fears that he had suffered a significant injury when he had to be stretchered from the field and appeared to have trouble walking.

However, the Tunisian team doctor has confirmed that it is merely a 'mild ankle sprain'.

As such, he is expected to be fit for his nation's opening group game. Tunisia take on Senegal, who elected not to call Papy Djilibodji into their squad, on January 15th.

Khazri faces an uncertain future at Sunderland after struggling for game time under David Moyes this season.

He has been linked with a move away from the club this month, amid rumours of interest from Dick Advocaat at Fernebache.