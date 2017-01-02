Desire, commitment, we have hope again...SAFC fans and Victor Anichebe react on Twitter to Liverpool draw

Sunderland supporters - and players - were delighted with the performance of their team in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool today.

After a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Burnley on New Year's Eve, the Black Cats restored some pride with a battling effort against the Reds.

Here's what the fans - and injured striker Victor Anichebe - had to say on Twitter:

Good point. But frustrated we missed 1 or 2 golden chances & kept Liverpool out from openplay but conceded 2 set piece goals! #safc - @Androo_Wilson

We're a pretty decent team at home these days all things considered. #safc - @SAFC1879_

Fantastic result today. Not many will have seen that coming. Can't believe that was the same team that got trounced at Burnley! #SAFC - @GavSpens6

I'd have took a point today with a full squad, considering who we have missing, it's a cracking result. #SAFC - @S23AN

Excellent point today for the lads against a good #LFC side. Never gave up despite going behind twice - great performance #SAFC - @TheSilentPlanet

Fully deserved point, a million miles away from the performance against Burnley #SAFC - @76skelly

Special praise was also reserved for striker Defoe, who once again showed why he is so vital to this Sunderland side, while the midfield duo of Didier Ndong and Jack Rodwell also earned some appreciation from the Black Cats’ faithful:

If #Defoe played for a stronger club than #SAFC he'd be the 1st name on the @England call-up list. Man is ice-cold under pressure. #class - @ZakStainbank93

Spirited team performance by #SAFC . Thought N Dong was exceptional today and I think Rodwell deserves praise too. Defoe is god. - @sportmad72

Not entertaining any other opinion other than Ndong for man of the match today. Outstanding defensively & good influence going forward #SAFC - @RoryFallow

Get in lads, good performance today, Defoe as lethal as ever and could have got a hat trick, need to try and get some consistency now! #SAFC - @safcmadmike

100% better effort than the Burnley game and that's all you ask for. Ndong best game today #SAFC - @plastererwayne1

Ndong was key today. Won the 1st pen and made about 10 interceptions. Everyone put a shift in and ground out the result #SUNLIV #SAFC - @jlambert55

#safc different team today - effort, desire, commitment. Everything you need to stay up - @iamsmythy

Such a better performance from safc today. I have a little hope again. Thanks lads - @simon_coxon

Absolutely brilliant point for #SAFC. Battled all the way against bloody good side and never let heads drop. Tremendous - @Capt_Fishpaste

But the final word goes to Anichebe:

Massive character shown by the boys today to come back twice against a very good side! @IAmJermainDefoe at it again - @VictorAnichebe