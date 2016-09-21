Delighted Moyes says two-goal cup hero Paddy McNair will prove a really good buy for Sunderland

David Moyes is confident that goalscorer Paddy McNair will prove to be a really good buy for Sunderland – and it could be as an attacking midfielder.

The 21-year-old scored twice for Sunderland last night to seal a 2-1 win over QPR in the EFL Cup third round clash at Loftus Road.

And Moyes was delighted to see the summer signing from Manchester United get on the scoresheet after returning to the Sunderland starting line-up.

His goals in the 70th and 80th minutes saw Sunderland come from behind to beat Rangers and progress into the fourth round, where they now face Southampton.

Moyes said: “There’s a wee bit of a misconception with Paddy.

“He’s an attacking midfielder.

“He was a No 10 as a boy, but as he grew he dropped back.

“Maybe he’ll end up as a centre-half or a midfielder, but he strikes the ball cleanly, is a good finisher and connects well.

“He came in off the left late on and got us a couple of goals.

“Even against QPR he played alongside Jan Kirchhoff, but I think he’s better as an attacking midfielder.

“We’ll find exactly the right spot for him. The game was good for him. He scored an own goal on debut at Man City which was hard for him, but he’s got two.

“He’ll be a really good buy for us in time. He needs a bit of developing.”

Meanwhile, Moyes said Sunderland will look to clear up the confusion surrounding the Patrick van Aanholt situation over the coming days.

The Dutch left-back was withdrawn at the last minute against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday after advice from cardiologists, who sit on the FA Consensus Panel.

But the FA then released a statement distancing themselves from their involvement in the situation.

When asked post-match, Moyes added: “The club will say something a bit more on it in the next day or so, but you can only take my word that what we did was in Pat’s best interests.

“We’ll try and make things clearer in the next few days.”

Before last night’s game at Loftus Road, the Dutch international had opened up about the scare that saw him pulled from the Sunderland side at Spurs.

Van Aanholt insists there are no issues with his heart, and that the scare was as a result of a virus he’d picked up during the week.

“I was indeed surprised, because there is really nothing to worry about,” he said.

“I’ve been sick last week. I picked up a virus and that would have crept in my body, possibly even to my heart.

“We had to make a scan, but the scan is offered late or too late at the FA and therefore I had to sit in the stand.

“I felt nothing in my heart. I’m just fit.”