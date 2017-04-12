Decision over Seb Larsson’s red card appeal due ahead of Sunderland v West Ham

Seb Larsson is likely to find out on Thursday whether his appeal against his red card in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United has been successful.

The Swedish midfielder, who is facing a three-match ban, was given his marching orders by referee Craig Pawson two minutes before the break.

Pawson, to the bemusement of the Stadium of Light crowd, showed a straight red to the Swede for a foul on Ander Herrera. There was contact and one foot was off the floor but it wasn’t out of control or reckless.

Sunderland appealed the decision earlier this week.

And the Echo understands a Football Association panel will make a decision on Thursday over whether to uphold the red card or overturn it ahead of the game against West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The FA operates a fast-track system for FA disciplinary matters so issues like this can be resolved before a team’s next game so clubs and players know where they stand selection-wise.

Moyes, himself still waiting to hear whether the FA will take any further action for his ‘slap’ comments to a female BBC reporter, was disappointed with the red card saying it changed the course of the game but he wasn’t using it as excuse for the defeat.

Moyes told the Echo: “I have had a look at it, don’t worry. Seb gets the ball, he touched the ball. It is not a red card challenge, it is not even a booking.”