Deadline looming for Sunderland boss to respond to FA charge

Sunderland boss David Moyes has until Wednesday teatime to respond to a Football Association charge following his comments to a BBC reporter.

The 54-year-old Scot had to issue a public apology to BBC Newcastle and Radio Five Live reporter Vicki Sparks after video footage emerged of a controversial exchange between the pair following a post-match interview where he said she “might get a slap”.

The Sunderland boss was charged by the FA, with a deadline of 6pm Wednesday to reply.

The FA said: “It is alleged the Sunderland manager’s remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1).”

Should Moyes either admit or be found guilty of the alleged offence by an independent regulatory commission, the Echo understands a fine would be the most likely punishment.

The Scot, under increasing pressure from fans after relegation to the Championship, could also be asked to attend an education course.

Sunderland described his comments after the draw with Burnley as “wholly unacceptable” adding apologetic Moyes continued to have their full support in his role as manager.

Moyes had been asked by Sparks if owner Ellis Short’s presence at the Burnley game had meant he was under more pressure. The off-camera incident, which followed the goalless draw, sparked widespread condemnation, with FA officials getting involved and Sunderland and Moyes were asked to send their observations.