Deadline day interest from La Liga in Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri

La Liga sides Celta Vigo and Real Betis are interested in a deadline day swoop for Sunderland winger Wahbi Khazri.

Sunderland manager David Moyes hinted at his pre-match press conference that Patrick van Aanholt might not be the only departure from the Stadium of Light this month.

And there are fresh reports today that Khazri is wanted by the two Spanish sides.

Khazri has been away on international duty with Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations but was due to return to Wearside today, although he won't be involved in tonight's home game with Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light.

Van Aanholt joined Crystal Palace in a deal worth up to £14million on Monday and there could be further departures.

"I would never lie to you, maybe," said Moyes when asked about the possibility.

"I don’t know what big-names mean, but I couldn’t say no to that question exactly."

Jermain Defoe and Jordan Pickford won't be sold and despite reports linking Leicester City with a late move for Lamine Kone, the Foxes are not thought to be interested.

It would be no real surprise should Moyes look to move Khazri out with the Tunisian winger getting precious little game time under the Scot, featuring in only 13 games this season.

He starred at the Africa Cup of Nations against some of the lesser teams but his future on Wearside remains very much up in the air.

Khazri joined the club in a £9million deal from Bordeaux in January and played an important part in last season's great escape but has barely featured under Moyes.