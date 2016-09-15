David Preece: Why Everton are world’s greatest club – and my defence of Newcastle

I’m so used to laying on the sarcasm and snark so thickly it’s a wonder anyone ever takes me seriously, but believe me when I say, at this very moment, Everton are the world’s greatest football club.

In the vast swirls of money football clubs bathe themselves in, Everton jumped out and left the others splashing around like Cleopatra at a pool party and parted with a hefty sum of money for the good of someone who needed it more.

We could sit here and say ‘These clubs can afford to do this more. It’s nothing to them’, but to someone like Bradley Lowery whose life depends on the treatment this money can provide, it means everything.

Literally.

And both clubs should be proud of the contributions they have made.

Forget about the defeat. Forget about the inexplicably abject defending. That game is merely a piece of paper to be scrunched up and thrown into the bin. Football is more than just about who wins, lose or draws.

I’ve said before that the incomes Premier League clubs generate from TV and off-field corporate deals mean that they could survive without fans and their financial input. It’s not how I see it playing out, I was just saying hypothetically they could, but without fans football would simply continue as a soulless zombie, meandering on without meaning.

It’s the fans who give the game soul, who give it its heartbeat and just when we’d arrived at the point when we thought clubs might stop caring, Everton, Sunderland and everyone else who has donated what they can have restored some much-needed faith back into the game.

What young Bradley has given us is a reality check to those who trumpet the amount of zeros at the end of the transfer fee total when the window closes.

Teams like Chelsea and Manchester City have been criticised with accusations of buying league titles by spending mesmerising amounts of money on players.

Well, if Everton continue to go about their business like they have done in the case of Bradley Lowery this week, they can have the three points every time we meet them and I wouldn’t complain.

A big well done to them and everyone at Sunderland for proving there are more important things in life than football.

I picked up on a few comment from QPR manager, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink the other night after their 6-0 drubbing by Newcastle United.

Now, I don’t really want to be put in a position where I have to defend the black and whites from his comments, even though it’s a common theme you often hear from managers.

I was still surprised to hear him bring budgets and the size of transfer fees Newcastle had been able to spend into the conversation when pressed for answers about the defeat.

Every division is made up of the upper classes, the middle class and the impoverished of the football world and yes, the size of budgets clubs can afford to spend on fees and wages does make a difference but when you come up a side whose coffers are considerably larger than yours, isn’t it the responsibility of the manager to come up with tactics to counteract the supposedly superior clubs advantage?

Most clubs have a good idea what they’re up against in their division and know how well their teams are likely to compete given the money they have and instead of complaining about budgets, you have to come up tactics to compete with the teams who punch at a heavier weight. It really is as simple as that.

He would only have to delve in to his own club’s recent past to find not a club that didn’t just loosen the purse strings to attract players, they cut them completely. And what of his team’s defeat to Barnsley just a few weeks ago? Did he come out and berate his side for not beating a team with a smaller budget than his own?

Of course not. He blamed the referee for allowing Barnsley’s second and third goals to stand.

Falling back on the easy excuses and saying they were beaten because the other club has more financial muscle deflects the focus away from answering questions about his own team’s performance.

That might be exactly what he was trying to do but QPR supporters probably deserve a little more honesty with respect to their own team or just concede the opposition were better on the night.

Because of the access to almost every minute of each game and the in-depth analysis that follows, supporters are as knowledgable now as they have ever been and as such can’t have the wool pulled over their eyes by managers deflecting tough questions.

Fans want and deserve straight answers, rather than pointing the fingers like politicians dodging bullets of broken pre-election promises.

As the old saying goes, ‘When you point the finger of blame at someone else, three others are pointing right back at you’.