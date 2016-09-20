David Moyes: We need to find way of turning Sunderland around

David Moyes is looking to get “a bit of momentum going” at Sunderland.

And the Black Cats boss hopes that will start at Queens Park Rangers tomorrow night in the EFL Cup.

Moyes is still searching for his first league success since his summer arrival at the Stadium of Light.

And while the Scot is not pressing any alarm bells after only five matches – there are still 99 points to play for after all – he is aware of the need for that opening win.

Success at Loftus Road would not improve the points column though it would raise spirits.

“We need to get a bit of momentum going,” explained Moyes mindful that the Wearside craves it as much as the squad and staff.

“We need to pick things up and find a way of getting a couple of wins which we can feel better about ourselves.

“There is a lot of things to get done, this is a great football club, fantastic support, we need to give them something to shout about.

“We are all in it together and we need to raise our levels to pick ourselves up.

“But we’ll get back on the training pitch and go again.”

His time on the fields at the Academy of Light will be brief – the turnaround for the side is quick as they follow Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Tottenham with a trip to West London.

Aside from the determination to break the duck, there will be anticipation of a win given Sunderland are a division above their hosts.

“You want to win all your games,” said Moyes.

“Hopefully we’ll come with a strong team and see if we can try to get a result to take us forward.”

The make up of his team will be interesting, not just at left-back where Patrick van Aanholt was a late withdrawal at White Hart Lane for “medical reasons”.

Jermain Defoe is likely to be excused a trip to his home town, leaving an important space to fill up top, while Mika may be thrown the gloves for a debut in goal.

But otherwise, Moyes may not alter too much.

Lee Cattermole looks for his second run out inside four days, providing there is no reaction to his first game of the season.

The skipper, recovered from double hernia surgery, got through the entire 90 minute at White Hart Lane.

“He should be able to play, I see no reason why not,” Moyes told the Echo.

“If you are a player you should be ready to play in all the games. Hopefully he will be.”