David Moyes wants to buy British but admits it will be tough with Phil Jagielka swoop unlikely for Sunderland

David Moyes has admitted that he would like to add British players to his Sunderland squad, but said the club's precarious position makes it difficult to convince players to come to the region.

Sunderland have been linked with moves for Ireland international Robbie Brady, as well as 40-time England capped Phil Jagielka.

Both are likely to have a variety of suitors should they be available for transfer, with teams higher up the table taking an interest.

Jagielka and Moyes enjoyed great success together at Everton and the centre-half's experience and leadership would be a major boost for the Black Cats. Ronald Koeman admitted yesterday that he could leave the club this month, and while he would no doubt appeal to the Black Cats, it remains to be seen whether the 34-year-old would be tempted to move to Wearside.

Moyes said Sunderland have a better chance with players from abroad, who are more likely to be tempted by the chance of a break in Premier League football.

He said: "We're trying, we're looking around to see what we can get.

"There are some that we are trying but not quite getting there, and there are others where we’re hopeful.

"I’m hoping that we’ll get a couple of players in, but we also have to be careful.

"Obviously, I hope the players we get in can make a big difference, but more than likely the ones we are trying to get will be added to the squad to help us with numbers.

"I think that’s fundamental. Players want you to be towards the right end of the table before they choose.

"But we can go into the foreign market and bring people in, a bit like we did last year [when Lamine Kone, Jan Kirchhoff, and Wahbi Khazri joined] which worked really well.

"That’s something we will have to look at, although ideally I have said for a while that I would like to add a few more British players to the club – that’s not as easy as it sounds, though."