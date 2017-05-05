David Moyes talks Jermain Defoe's Sunderland future, 'that' contract clause, and addresses the prospect of a Jordan Pickford departure

Sunderland boss David Moyes has confirmed the existence of a clause in Jermain Defoe's contract that allows him to leave the Stadium of Light this summer.

Speculation has been rife in recent months that the England frontman would leave the club at the end of the season.

And that has only heightened this week after the Black Cats relegation to the Championship was confirmed, courtesy of a 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth.

But, until this morning, no official confirmation of the clause had been forthcoming.

Moyes, though, has today confirmed that former Tottenham and West Ham striker Defoe could leave this summer, due a relegation clause in his Sunderland deal.

At his Hull City pre-match press conference Moyes said: "Jermain Defoe has a clause in his contract so it's possible [that he will leave in the summer]."

David Moyes confirms he be about to see the back of Jermain Defoe

While it is not totally unexpected the news comes as yet another blow to Sunderland's summer plans.

Defoe has been linked with a switch to Bournemouth this week, as well as a host of other clubs, including West Brom and West Ham supposedly keen to pounce.

Bitterest rivals Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in nabbing the 34-year-old, who has in recent years become a hero on Wearside.

Meanwhile, fans woke up this morning to a story linking Jordan Pickford with a £17m switch to Everton this summer.

Moyes was quick to address that rumour, too.

"Jordan Pickford is under contract," he told the assembled press at the Academy of Light.