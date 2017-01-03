David Moyes STILL doesn’t expect signings as Lamine Kone jets off to Afcon despite injury

David Moyes has confirmed that Lamine Kone’s injury is not serious enough to prevent him from travelling to the African Cup of Nations with the Ivory Coast.

The Sunderland boss is still waiting to hear the full extent of the injury that saw the centre-half subbed off at Turf Moor on New Year’s Eve, but confirmed that he will join Didier Ndong and Wahbi Khazri at the tournament in Gabon.

And he is still not expecting to be make major additions to his squad, despite the injury crisis that has engufled his side.

Sunderland named only two senior outfield players on their bench for the 2-2 draw with Liverpool, and face an anxious wait as to the severity of Victor Anichebe’s hamstring injury.

Moyes said: “Kone we think is all right, I’ve just heard that he’s had a scan and they’ve seen something, I just haven’t had the chance to get the message correctly. But he’ll go, Didier’s away, and Wahbi Khazri.

“Anichebe has got a bit of a hamstring but I’m not sure what grade yet. No injuries today, just a couple of players off to Africa for a few weeks, no doubt something will change tomorrow!

“I’m sort of going with the standard line [with transfers] at the moment, I think we told you a week or two ago what was going on, the chief executive came out and said what the situation was.

“If that changes in January then we’ll all get a surprise. I hope that it could alter but at the moment I’ll go with the standard line.”