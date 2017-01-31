David Moyes salutes super Sunderland but frustrated by other results

David Moyes lauded the performance of his Sunderland side as they climbed off the bottom of the Premier League.

But the boss admitted his pride at holding title contenders Tottenham to a 0-0 draw at the Stadium of Light was tinged with frustration that they are now further from safety.

Almost all the other results in the lower half of the top flight went against them as the Black Cats fell five points behind 17th-placed.

Sam Allardyce enjoyed his first victory with Crystal Palace who won 2-0 at Bournemouth while Swansea beat Southampton 2-1 and Watford shocked Arsenal by the same score.

Boro fought back to draw 1-1 with West Brom, with Leicester the only relegation-threatened side to lose, 1-0 at Burnley.

"I can't really do much about the other teams' results," said the manager. "Obviously, you've worked hard, stayed in the game to get a result so yes it's a bit gutting.

"I think the team spirit was terrific, the togetherness was great, the way we stuck at it.

"The players have given their all, they might lack some quality and bit of ability in certain areas but the players are doin the best they can."

Sunderland had the best chance of the first half, Fabio Borini shooting straight at Michen Vorm on 22 minutes when he had a clear sight of goal.

At the other end, the Black Cats dealt successfully with a dangerous Spurs frontline with Vito Mannone's only required to make one superb save, from Victor Wanyama.

After a splendid first 45 minutes, in both halves of the field, Sunderland spent almost the entire second period stuck in their own territory.

But they defended superbly, with Tottenham firing over through Kyle Walker, Wanyama and Dele Alli while Eric Dier headed over the top from an injury-time corner.

"I think our players should take a lot of pride in the performance," said Moyes. "They stuck at it defensively.

"I'd laike us to play better but the players were resilient and I was pleased.

"We didn't make any real mistakes which we have in recent games that have led to goals."

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino refused to criticise referee Lee Mason who showed a yellow card to Jack Rodwell for an ugly challenge on Mousa Dembele in the first half when the away playes were demanding a red.

But the Argentine said he "supported the decision of the referee".