David Moyes reveals multiple bids for Patrick van Aanholt and other Sunderland players

David Moyes has revealed that more than one side has bid for Sunderland star Patrick van Aanholt, but he remains determined to hold on to the Dutchman.

Crystal Palace have had a bid knocked back for van Aanholt, and are now believed to be close to signing Jeffrey Schlupp and Patrice Evra. That may not be the end of the speculation, however, with wider interest in the 26-year-old.

Moyes has said that there have been bids for a number of players but Sunderland are more interested in buying than selling this month.

He said: “At the moment, I need him, he’s one of my better players. He’s won us games so I have to keep using him.

“There’s been other clubs who’ve made offers as well.

“We’re not interested in taking offers, we’ve got offers for players. Like anything else if the offers were of a price we thought was right we’d have to consider it, at the moment we don’t. We want to add to the squad not let go.

“We’ve had offers for a few players, we’ve listened to, some we’ve had to reply to and others we’ve not bothered with.

“We want to keep our squad, we want to add to the squad. I’ve got no doubt that every player has a price somewhere along the line but we need to add to our squad rather than let people go.”