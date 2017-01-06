David Moyes reveals details of rejected West Ham United bid for Jermain Defoe and says he has not spoken to player about future

David Moyes has not spoken to Jermain Defoe about his Sunderland future and says the club's firm stance on the matter means there is no need to do so.

Moyes confirmed that West Ham United made one bid of £6 million for the 34-year-old but says reports of bigger bids, with a £13 million fee being touted, are wide of the mark.

He also poured cold water over suggestions that the club had named an acceptable price for their record goal scorer.

Moyes said: "I don't think it has been unsettling to me and, as far as I know, to Jermain.

"We've had an offer, the club have said that, we've rejected the offer.

"We've not been talking about it because there is nothing to talk about.

"They asked the question and we've told them he's not for sale. If there has been talk about it, it's not from this part of the country that's for sure. Myself, Matrtin Bain and Ellis Short are categorically saying Jermain Defoe is not for sale.

"I haven't spoken to Jermain about it, I don't think there's any need to.

"He signed a new contract in the summer.

"He's one of the keys. We can't completely rely on him – we have to make sure that people create chances for him, and that we defend right at the other end of pitch.

"West Ham made one bid of £6 million and we told them there was no deal.

"There has never at any time been a bid of £13 million or any of the other figures that have been bandied around, and we wouldn't encourage one either.

"They did ask if there was a figure [we were looking for] and we said 'no'.

"We're not talking about it because we don't think there's anything to talk about."