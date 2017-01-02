David Moyes reacts to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s whinge about Sunderland equaliser

Jurgen Klopp rued the free-kick that led to Sunderland’s equaliser, but David Moyes told him if he feels hard done by he should try managing a side at the bottom of the Premier League.

Sadio Mane handballed from a Seb Larsson free-kick inside the Liverpool box, after a soft foul was given for a trip on Jermain Defoe.

Moyes pointed out that Sunderland could have had another penalty for handball, when Emre Can handled a chipped cross from Adnan Januzaj in the first half.

The Sunderland boss also spoke of his pride at his side’s application and energy, and said that the impressive recent home form could make the difference in the relegation fight.

Moyes said: “I think things go against you, you should see what it’s like at the bottom of the league! I could have said that I thought there was another handball.

“I actually think the players today raised the supporters, by the way they got up to Liverpool, the pressure, the way they pressed them. Maybe if I was a German manager you might praise that, you might have been saying ‘great, he’s trying something different!

“We weren’t too defensive, with the team that we were putting out today, we were always mindful of getting something from the game if we could, we were disappointed from Saturday. Picking up points at home is important, we start to get belief that we can win games or draw games against the better teams here, which between now and the end of the season is going to be massive for us.”

Moyes also said that he had complete faith in Jermain Defoe to score from the spot on and seal a precious point for the hosts.

He said: “I said how important it is to have a really good penalty taker, because through the season you’ll get them and you hope you can say ‘this will be OK’. With Jermain a lot of the time you think that. He converted them brilliantly well.”