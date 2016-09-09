David Moyes press conference LIVE: Sunderland boss meets the press ahead of Everton clash

Sunderland boss David Moyes is holding his press conference ahead of Monday night's Premier League clash with Everton.

Follow our live Sunderland AFC blog here:

Premier League action returns this weekend after the international break, with Moyes' former side Everton heading to Wearside on Monday night (kick-off 8pm).

Richard Mennear is at the Academy of Light for us this afternoon to bring you all the latest team and injury news ahead of the game.

Moyes is due to speak to the television, radio and written press from 1.30pm.

Follow our live Sunderland AFC blog here: