David Moyes praises 'knowledgeable' Manchester United fans despite Sunderland defeat

David Moyes said he enjoyed his return to Old Trafford, despite Sunderland losing 3-1 yesterday.

It was Moyes' first trip back to the famous ground since he was sacked as Manchester United boss in 2013.

He couldn't guide Sunderland to victory against his old club, however, with the Red Devils continuing their resurgence under Jose Mourinho.

On the reception he received from United fans, Moyes said: "I thought it was fine. I think Manchester United supporters are knowledgeable.

"They have seen some good teams, they have seen some bad teams. They are knowledgeable and I think most of them were very good.

"I am football supporter myself, so sometimes you'll go with it, sometimes you won't."

Moyes made a number of comments in the lead-up to the game about his failed attempts to bring players to Manchester United during his brief spell as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor.

He tried to play down those comments in the aftermath of the defeat, however, and insisted he had enjoyed his return to Old Trafford.

"I had to answer the questions and I try and answer questions if I get asked them," he said. "But when you are in football, it goes around, comes around. I will meet people again somewhere, the same with the players.

"I knew someday I would either come up against the Manchester United players or work with some of them.

"I think that happens when you're in football in this era. That's the way it has been for me and I've got to say I enjoy coming back, I've always enjoyed coming here.

"(It's a) hard place to come, hard place to get a result and it proved to be that again today."