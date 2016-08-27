David Moyes on Jordan Pickford, hunt for new goalkeeper and Southampton draw

Sunderland boss David Moyes says the hunt to add another goalkeeper to his squad could go down to deadline day.

Vito Mannone has been ruled out for three months at least after rupturing ligaments in his elbow, leaving Moyes in need of another goalkeeper.

Jordan Pickford was excellent against Southampton but was at fault for Jay Rodriguez's 85th minute equaliser, the ball squirming under the body of the England Under-21 international.

Moyes said Pickford apologised in the dressing room afterwards, but he received the backing of his manager.

Moyes said: "I told him he played really well.

"He knows – and he told me – that he made a mistake, but apart from that he played really well and made a couple of very good saves.

"But this is the dilemma you have.

"Everybody wants to see young British players play, and sometimes you have to accept that they are going to make mistakes.

"We can't afford it to cost us, but I want to give the young boys a chance to show what they can do and I thought Jordan played well today."

He added: "I think the real top players who are given opportunities make mistakes, but what they do then is grow from it.

"It's like self-development. They have to say 'OK, that's done'' and move on.

"He did a lot of good things, but the goal that was scored was one of those things that can happen when a young goalkeeper is playing and when you are a manager you have that worry in situations like that."

Sunderland have been linked with a loan move for Joe Hart, who is free to leave Manchester City after falling down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

His £125,000 a week wages would prove a major stumbling block for Sunderland though. Marseille goalkeeper Yohann Pele has also been linked with a move to Wearside.

When asked about Hart, Moyes said: "We need to bring in another goalkeeper, there's no doubt about that. I wouldn't expect to do that until Tuesday or Wednesday.

"I wouldn't say that anybody is in the frame, because I wouldn't mention names.

"But I'm always going to look at good players, because that's what I am trying to do – attract good players.

"But I've got a very good young goalkeeper and you have to look to the future.

"He played well today, and he hasn't got anything to be ashamed about for his performance today."

Jermain Defoe put Sunderland in front from the penalty spot after being fouled by Jose Fonte in the 80th minute.

They couldn't hold on for the first three points of the season, though, with Sunderland having to settle for a point heading into the international break.

Moyes added: "It happened at Man City too – it was 1-1 there, and we conceded late in the game.

"Southampton had periods when they had lots of possession, but we limited them.

"The opening period was probably when we were at our worst. It may have been because we had a cup game in midweek, which they didn't, so they started brighter.

"And maybe that game in midweek might even have had an effect in the last 10 or 15 minutes, because we have roughly the same group of players – we haven't got many to choose from."