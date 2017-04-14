David Moyes looking for clarification from referees after FA reject appeal against Manchester United red card

David Moyes wants greater clarification from referees after the FA rejected Sunderland’s appeal against Seb Larsson’s red card.

Larsson was dismissed by Craig Pawson for serious foul play after a challenge on Manchester United’s Ander Herrera, and now misses three games.

Moyes insists the decision was wrong and thinks clearer direction on tackling may be needed.

He said: “I’ve played the game, I’ve managed in the game, and if that’s a sending off then we’ll need referees to come in and explain exactly what tackling is now, what you can do and what you can’t do.

“And maybe they would then need to tell the coaches how they are expected to coach them to go for the ball.

“I think if Seb Larsson hadn’t gone for the ball there, the crowd would have moaned and groaned at him for not going for the tackle.

“We talk about having this great league, but part of that great league is that it is competitive. Part of the great league is tackles.

“Sometimes the tackles are not particularly good – sometimes there are some bad tackles – but I don’t think there’s that many bad tackles now in the Premier League.

“We just need to watch that we don’t wipe out some good tackles as well, or we are going to get a league where nobody can touch anyone.”

Herrera was criticised for his reaction to the challenge, Victor Anichebe saying that he felt it was crucial to Pawson deciding on red.

Moyes did not go as far as to agree with his striker but added that referees should be aware of how players react. He said: “Referees should be doing their homework if they think that a player might overreact in any way.

“If that was the case, you would hope that the referees would be well-versed in it.

“I’m sure they do that.

“Just to reiterate, I didn’t see how it was a sending off.”

Sunderland will now have to replace Larsson for the visit of West Ham, with Darron Gibson and Steven Pienaar the likely contenders.

Moyes said: “We can’t do anything about the sending off now. Seb has been reliable for us – he can play two or three roles, and that’s why I like Seb.

“We haven’t got what you’d call a natural wide player, except for Duncan Watmore, who has been injured.

“In his earlier days, Seb did that and could play off the sides. We were always able to use him in those roles, so we are going to miss him.

“It might just mean that we have to alter things a bit and do something slightly different.”

Javier Manquillo is expected to take Bryan Oviedo’s place at left-back, after the Costa Rican suffered a hamstring injury against Manchester United.

Oviedo is set for a spell on the sidelines, with Moyes saying: “Bryan looks like he has quite a bad hamstring injury which will keep him out 4-5 weeks.

“But we’re going to try get him an injection next week to see if we can speed up his recovery and hopefully get him back a bit quicker.”

Centre-back John O’Shea is available again.