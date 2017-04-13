David Moyes is ‘great manager’ but can only do so much with Sunderland players

West Ham United chief Slaven Bilic has described beleaguered Sunderland boss David Moyes as a ‘great manager’ – and says he can only do so much with the players at his disposal.

Bliic brings his Hammers side to the Stadium of Light for tomorrow’s crucial Premier League clash.

David Moyes

Moyes is coming under increasing pressure, having won just five league games this season as Sunderland sit rock-bottom of the table, 10 points from safety.

But he received support from the Croatian, who will be plotting to send Moyes and his team further into relegation trouble from the opposite dugout tomorrow.

“He is a great manager,” Bilic – whose own future at West Ham has come under scrutiny – said of Moyes.

“But they (Sunderland) have had big names before, Sam Allardyce, Dick Advocaat have been there and somehow they managed to stay up.

“In the last few seasons it has been a common situation and now it looks really bad but the majority of their players have been there before and they have done it.

“I know Moyes is a top manager, at Everton he made them come back to the position they should have been with the size of the club so he’s great but he can only do as good as his players.”