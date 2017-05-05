David Moyes: I WILL be Sunderland manager next season - Ellis Short wants me to stay

David Moyes has confirmed he WILL remain as Sunderland manager next season after talks with Ellis Short.

The Scot met with the Black Cats owner and chief executive Martin Bain in the aftermath of the club's relegation from the Premier League last weekend.

“Ellis and the board want me to stay,” he said after being asked if there had been a decision on his future. “I don’t know what you mean by ‘decision’. I’ve got a four-year contract so I don’t know what you’re talking about ‘a decision’.”

Asked if he would remain in charge next season, Moyes replied: “Yes. We have to find a way to get things correct and we’ll see what we can do.

"I think if you talked about the club and not about David Moyes then right from the start we did say there is a rebuilding job to be done.”