David Moyes: 'I've always liked Darron Gibson' - here's the stats that back up his signing

David Moyes has returned to his former club Everton to sign old favourite Darron Gibson - and it's easy to see why.

Sunderland boss Moyes looks set to seal the double transfer of midfielder Gibson and left-back Bryan Oviedo, two players he signed for the Toffees back in 2012.

Gibson proved a huge hit at Everton under Moyes, He played in 40 games for the Toffees while the Scot was manager, and was on the losing side just seven times.

Since Moyes departed Goodison Park, however, Gibson has stared just 12 games for Everton in three and a half seasons as his form and fitness suffered. The Black Cats boss will be hoping he can get him back to his form of five years ago.

Speaking back in 2012 after signing Gibson from Manchester United, Moyes said: “I have always liked Darron Gibson and always thought there was something there. I have always liked his style.

“However I think it is going to take time and I need to get him out of his own comfort zone. I think there is more to come.

“I think there will be a better player with regular games and I think he probably needs a wee bit of ‘the treatment’ as well."

When asked on what exactly ‘the treatment’ means, the Scot replied: “Well, he will need to get whipped a couple of times."