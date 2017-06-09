David Moyes hit with £30k 'Slapgate' fine after denying charge

Former Sunderland boss David Moyes has been handed a £30,000 fine by the Football Association over his controversial comments to a female reporter.

The Scot was recorded telling BBC reporter Vicki Sparks she might "get a slap" in March, following the Black Cats' home draw against Burnley in the Premier League.

Moyes was asked by Sparks if the presence of Sunderland's owner Ellis Short had put extra pressure on him.

The 53-year-old, who resigned as Sunderland boss in May, subsequently expressed "deep regret" for his comment.

However, he denied the charge from the FA but was found guilty by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

A FA statement said: "David Moyes has been fined £30,000 in relation to comments he made after the Sunderland versus Burnley game on 18 March 2017.

"It was alleged his remarks were improper and/or threatening and/or brought the game into disrepute, contrary to FA Rule E3(1).

"He denied the charge, however, it was found proven following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing."