David Moyes determined to bring wins for Sunderland fans

David Moyes admits he is feeling a "huge sense of frustration" that he is not deliver wins for Sunderland's fans.

Writing in tonight's edition of Red & White, ahead of the Premier League match with title-chasing Tottenham, the manager paid tribute to the Wearside faithful.

"Sunderland fans have endured tough times in recent years," wrote the Scot.

"Winning matches regularly is a good feeling , which sadly our fans have not enjoyed for a long time.

"I want to improve this club and I want our fans to feel good about our club again.

"Lately our results and performances have simply not been good enough however.

"At the end of the game when I applaud our fans, who continue to turn up in incredible numbers, I feel a huge sense of frustration because I want to deliver so much more for them.

"I can assure every single Sunderl;and supporter I will continue to work tirelessly to do so."

"