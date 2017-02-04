David Moyes confident of Premier League survival after Sunderland thrash Crystal Palace

David Moyes is confident his Sunderland side will have enough to stay up after watching them put four past relegation rivals Crystal Palace.

Lamine Kone put Sunderland 1-0 up after 10 minutes with a close-range volley before three goals in the space of six minutes just before half-time saw the Black Cats go in 4-0 up at half-time.

It leaves basement side Sunderland just two points from safety, with Sam Allardyce's Palace side plunged further into the relegation mire.

Moyes was delighted to see his side head back to Wearside with all three points after a clinical first-half showing.

And he insists his squad has enough to get themselves out of trouble this season.

Moyes said: "I'm confident. I am positive we have a really good chance, I really do.

"We are in fighting with a few teams.

"I have been in football long enough to know that you just don't know what happens in the run-in, who you can pull into it and where your points come from.

"We will have to win the odd really big game against some of the big teams in the run-in.

"They are the sort of things I have found in football. I believe we can do it, I really do."

Moyes admitted he was shocked to go in leading 4-0 at the break.

He added: "I always expect to win, I always set my teams up to win no matter who we play.

"But to be winning 4-0 at half-time, I was trying to think if I have ever been in that situation as a manager too often before?!

"I have been in charge of a few games now and someone may be able to find out but to be honest I couldn't remember too many!"

Victory ended a run of six Premier League games without one.

When asked if it was one of his better days in management, Moyes said: "I have good days all the time because I love being in the job but to win, if you are getting beat all the time it does affect you.

"It is good when you win and this was a really good win in what was a difficult game for us.

"Every game is going to be difficult for us but the nature of this one meant it was always going to be hard. I thought we did a really good job.

"I thought we scored good goals at the right moments."