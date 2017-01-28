David Moyes casts his eye over Scottish full-back, as Sunderland transfer activity ramps up

Sunderland boss David Moyes went on a scouting mission to cast his eye of much sought after Scottish full-back Tony Gallacher.

Moyes was spotted in the stands at St Mirren Park this afternoon and was believed to be keen to watch 17-year-old Falkirk defender Gallacher, who has been linked with Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in recent weeks.

But the teenager was an unused substitute as the Bairns ran out 2-1 winners in the Scottish Championship clash.

The Black Cats are ramping up their search for reinforcements as the transfer window comes to a close.

Flush with the cash from the sale of Patrick van Aanholt to Crystal Palace, which will make the club approximately £14 million after add ons, they hope to add at least a couple of new faces before Tuesday night's midnight deadline.