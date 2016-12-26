David Moyes bemoans mistakes which cost Sunderland dear at Manchester United

David Moyes was left feeling frustrated at what might have been on his return to Old Trafford.

The Sunderland boss saw his side succumb 3-1 at a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-inspired Manchester United.

We gave away a dreadful second goal and the third one was offside. DAVID MOYES

In-form Ibrahimovic teed up Daley Blind for the 39th-minute opener, after the Black Cats had matched United in the first half.

The Swede then scored the second himself eight minutes from time before sending over the cross which Henrikh Mkhitaryan volleyed superbly past Jordan Pickford, though he looked, slightly, offside.

Fabio Borini scored a brilliant volley of his own for his first goal of the season as a consolation.

Moyes was unhappy how well his side had competed until Didier Ndong gave the ball away in the middle of the park, with Ibrahimovic punishing the away side.

“I thought up until 1-0 that we had a good chance of getting something out of the game,” said Moyes.

“But we gave away a dreadful second goal and the third one was offside.

“The second was a terrible goal to concede and the third one was just bad, the pass [by Jason Denayer]. Two passes we had [which went astray].

“United are playing well at the moment. We stifled them a wee bit and stuck at it.

“I always said, and I said at half-time that if we can keep it at 1-0 going into the last 10 minutes teams can get nervous. We just couldn’t quite get into that 10 minutes. It had looked as if we were in with a chance of getting something.”