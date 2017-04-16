David Moyes bears brunt of fan unrest plus five other things learned from Sunderland's draw with West Ham

Sunderland's 2-2 draw with West Ham United had just about everything; a stunning goal, fan unrest, late drama and the long-awaited return of Wahbi Khazri.

Ultimately, the point did little to boost survival hopes with wins needed at this late stage of the season. Sunderland are nine points from safety with just six games to play.

Sunderland manager David Moyes

Here's what we learned from an eventful afternoon at the Stadium of Light:

David Moyes bears brunt of fan unrest:

It had been coming for a while but apathy finally turned to anger in the first half, a game which saw Sunderland go 1-0 down in the opening five minutes.

With fans increasingly angry, a section vented their feelings towards under-fire Moyes in the 20th minute when he ventured from his dugout to the technical area.

Didier Ndong missed a great chance second half

There was a chant of 'We want Moyes out' which started in the South Stand, the first time Moyes has been at the centre of public angst from fans.

When Wahbi Khazri equalised supporters sang 'Are you watching David Moyes?'.

The atmosphere had threatened to turn toxic but ironically Khazri's goal helped contain it with a generally more positive atmosphere as Sunderland made a spirited comeback, although

Moyes was still jeered every time he entered his technical area.

Where's Wahbi? Here he is. Finally.

After a near six-month absence from the Sunderland starting line-up, David Moyes finally put his faith in Khazri.

The Tunisian winger hadn't started a game since the 4-1 humbling at home to Arsenal on October 29.

Sunderland have been crying out for goals, creativity and a set piece threat all season, something Khazri offers.

Khazri made his point with a man of the match display and he must start against Middlesbrough.

Sadly, his return will come too late to save Sunderland.

Lamine Kone dropped.

The Ivory Coast international paid the price for a run of poor performances against Watford, Leicester City and Manchester United with Moyes dropping him to the bench.

Kone has been poor this season, a shadow of his former self. Dropping players not performing has not happened regularly enough under Moyes.

Kone was linked with West Ham again in the build-up to the game but he didn't have the opportunity to impress any potential suitors on Saturday.

Deficit cut but Sunderland another game closer to the drop.

Sunderland managed to chip a point off the gap to safety, with the Black Cats now nine from safety.

But with only six games to go there remains little hope of another miraculous great escape.

Wins are needed at this late stage. This was the best performance since the 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace but a point is not enough.

Fabio Borini scores but does himself no favours.

Ex-director of football Roberto de Fanti angered Moyes when the now agent suggested clients Vito Mannone and Fabio Borini were 'destined' to leave should Sunderland be relegated.

Borini has been a major disappointment this season but did come off the bench to salvage a point with a smart finish in the 90th minute.

He then raced towards the dug-outs, sliding on his knees celebrating in front of Moyes.

His actions widely interpreted as a reaction to being benched by the Scot, a bizarre celebration given how many chances Borini has been given this season.

Borini should let his football do the talking between now and the end of the season.

Goal drought finally over but poor concentration levels remain

Khazri's wonder goal direct from a corner ended a Sunderland goal drought that had lasted an incredible 701 minutes.

That was the good news. However, chronic concentration levels continue to hamper Sunderland.

There was more than a touch of fortune about Andre Ayew's opener given Andy Carroll completely mis-kicked his effort at goal only to see it land nicely in the path of Ayew.

But Ayew was still unmarked having been able to ghost into the area untracked.

It got worse within two minutes of the re-start, second time in a week Sunderland have conceded early after half-time.

James Collins not properly marked and nobody on the back post. Thankfully, Sunderland regained their composure and got something from the game.