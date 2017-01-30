Darron Gibson lifts the lid on why he left Everton to join Sunderland

Darron Gibson is looking to put a frustrating few years behind him and take advantage of a fresh start at Sunderland.

The 29-year-old has signed an 18-month contract at Sunderland where he again teams up with David Moyes who signed him for Everton back in 2012.

Since Moyes departed Goodison Park, however, Gibson has stared just 12 games for Everton in three and a half seasons as his form and fitness suffered.

But Gibson, who is in contention to make the squad for the trip to Crystal Palace at the weekend, is looking to put a frustrating spell of his career behind him and make a big impact on Wearside.

Gibson said: "I am delighted to be here, it is a fresh start. I have had a frustrating two seasons to say the least.

"I got the phone call and I was delighted to have the opportunity to come here.

"I am at the stage where I need to play games and enjoy my football again.

"When I got the call, I was pleased to come and play under the manager again.

"He signed me for Everton and I am looking forward to the challenge."

Gibson proved a huge hit initially at Everton under Moyes, he played in 40 games for the Toffees while the Scot was manager, and was on the losing side just seven times.

The Scot is hoping the Republic of Ireland international can reproduce some of that early promise for Sunderland

"It is a massive club, a great training ground and stadium and I am looking forward to the challenge," added Gibson.

"Yeah I know a good few of the lads and staff, it makes it a bit easier to settle and hopefully now we can start winning a few games.

"I have not played for a while so don't think I will be thrown straight in but I am not far off, we'll get the training sessions out of the way this week and look forward to the weekend.

"I had a look at the squad before I came up and it is a good squad, there are just a few injuries.

"We have the right character to have a right good go at it."