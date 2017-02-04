Crystal Palace v Sunderland: David Moyes makes two changes for Selhurst Park clash

Sunderland boss David Moyes has made two changes for the crunch game against Crystal Palace.

Bryan Oviedo makes his debut at left-back while Adnan Januzaj comes into the attack, with Javier Manquillo and Fabio Borini dropped to the bench.

Darron Gibson is on the Sunderland bench for the game at Selhurst Park, which sees basement side Sunderland take on former manager Sam Allardyce's third-bottom Eagles side.

Sunderland go into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light, while Palace beat Bournemouth 2-0 away in midweek.

Sunderland are five points adrift of safety ahead of the match.

Palace: Hennessey, Ward, Dann, Tomkins, Delaney, Van Aanholt, Cabaye, McArthur, Puncheon, Zaha, Benteke.

Subs: Speroni, Fryers, Sakho, Ledley, Flamini, Townsend, Remy.

Sunderland: Mannone, Jones, Kone, O'Shea, Denayer, Oviedo, Ndong, Rodwell, Larsson, Januzaj, Defoe

Subs: Mika, Borini, Lescott, Pienaar, Khazri, Manquillo, Gibson.

Referee: Andre Marriner