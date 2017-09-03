Crystal Palace Chairman on Jonny Williams and Sunderland loan

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish is hoping that Jonny Williams can use his year at Sunderland to relaunch his career at Selhurst Park.

Williams joined the Black Cats on deadline day after getting permission to leave the Wales camp to agree terms and have a medical.

The 23-year-old is a cult figure among Palace fans for his role in getting the club promoted through the play-offs in the 2012-13 season, but has struggled for first team appearances due to injury.

Williams has had five loan spells since then, and Parish is adamant that the attacking midfielder can have a successful season and a career at Palace after that.

He said: "We want to get him fit and we know he can do a really good job. I know the owner up there really well and I wouldn't send him anybody other than someone that I felt could really help them and I think Jonny really can.

"Jonny's a great player, he just needs an injury-free season and he gets his strength back and he can get in our team. He's been out for a while, he just needs games."

Williams was an unused substitute on Saturday evening as Wales boosted their World Cup qualification prospects with a 1-0 win over Austria.